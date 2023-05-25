Better Buzz is Here: Coronado’s Newest Coffee Shop Opens Friday

There’s a new coffee shop in town, and its doors open to the public May 26.

Better Buzz, a small, San-Diego based coffee roaster specializing in small-batch beans, is opening in the space that formerly housed Bruegger’s Bagels at 1305 Orange Avenue.

“We are very honored to become an active part of the community of Coronado,” said Amanda Cameron, Better Buzz’s director of marketing.

The shop will be open daily, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The chain began as a refurbished coffee cart in Mira Mesa – and then another, and another, for the first five years of the company’s tenure. The first brick and mortar location opened in Pacific Beach.

Though the chain is now sixteen locations strong with the addition of its Coronado shop, it maintains its local roots by roasting its beans in San Diego.

The cafe will serve Better Buzz’s signature drinks paired with a selection of food. Military patrons with identification receive a 10 percent discount.

“For over 20 years, we have kept San Diego buzzed on our locally roasted coffee,” Cameron said. “We couldn’t be more excited to share the Better Buzz experience with Coronado locals and visitors.”





