Coronado Middle School Selects New Assistant Principal Nestor Daniel Espinoza-Agraz

Coronado Middle School will welcome a new assistant principal beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Nestor Daniel Espinoza-Agraz will join Principal Brooke Falar on the CMS administrative team beginning on July 1, 2023.

“I’m excited for Nestor to join our Triton team and can’t wait for our staff and students to experience his great energy and his dedication and commitment to making sure that every one of our students succeeds,” shared CMS Principal Falar.

“I am thrilled and honored to accept this position in the vibrant community of Coronado. This remarkable community is known for its strong partnerships between teachers, families, community organizations, and local businesses, all working together to enhance the educational experience. I am excited to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure our children receive the best possible education,” shared Espinoza-Agraz.

“My passion lies in contributing to a nurturing and inclusive environment that empowers our students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, ultimately preparing them to become compassionate and successful citizens,” he said.

He is a former principal at Los Altos Elementary in Chula Vista Elementary School District, and has served in administrative and instructional positions at Discovery Charter, the Excellence and Justice in Education Academy, and Garfield Elementary in Oakland USD.

Espinoza-Agraz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from UC Berkeley, and a Master of Arts degree in Education Administration and Educational Policy from Loyola Marymount. His teaching credential is from SDSU, where he was selected to be a featured educator for a film/book series based on instructional leadership practices in the classroom. He is also bilingual in Spanish and was an ESL teacher at Saint Ann Community School in Oakland.

As a bilingual educator Espinoza-Agraz recognizes the importance of language and he enthusiastically supports the expanded world language pathways initiative in CUSD. “I did a study abroad program in Beijing, China and it was the most transformative experience of my life. I went there knowing only how to say ‘hello’ and left with lifelong friendships, an understanding of culture, and most importantly, of myself. Exposure to language opens access to other parts of the world and brings people together,” he shared.

He is a native San Diegan and a graduate of San Diego High School. He enjoys travel, walking, and pickle ball when possible, but he and his wife mostly stay busy keeping up with their active one-year-old son.

He looks forward to rolling up his sleeves this summer to begin planning for the coming school year, “I am truly grateful for this opportunity and eagerly anticipate starting my service to the outstanding CMS staff, community, and students.”

Espinoza-Agraz will replace Alison Keehan who will continue to serve the students of Coronado Unified School District as a Program Specialist, coordinating special education services.

Source: Coronado Unified School District





