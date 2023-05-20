Centennial Park Rehab – Gazebo Repairs Underway

This past week, crews began repairs on the gazebo at Coronado’s Centennial Park. While it may be a smaller improvement project, this work will make a big difference. The rotted beams are being replaced and the structure will be refurbished. The area around the work has been fenced off during the repairs and the project is anticipated to be completed by June 5.

The scope of the work includes:

Removal and replacement of nine rafters 4″ x 8″ x 14′.

Epoxy repair of deteriorated areas on existing rafters.

Sanding all members to remove loose paint.

Prep wood beams by skim coating exterior wood filler.

Prime with oil based exterior wood primer.

Paint two coats with ProTec alkyd emulsion paint.

Other improvements to the park include the recently completed restoration of the Ferry Booth.

The Port of San Diego is in the midst of landscape improvements at Tidelands Park.





