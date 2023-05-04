Thursday, May 4, 2023
Education

CJWC Marilyn Foster Scholarship Application Deadline is May 15, 2023

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is once again offering to award two class of 2023 young women, either attending Coronado High School or a Coronado resident, the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster, one of Coronado’s beloved philanthropists who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving our community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener, and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it.

The scholarship is for those interested in establishing a commitment to their community and who have plans to attend a higher education institution in the fall. Each of the two awardees will receive the $2,000 scholarship mailed directly to their college’s registrar.

The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023. Find the application and more information at coronadojuniorwomans.org.

2022 scholarship winners flanked by CJWC members.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

