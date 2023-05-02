Free Vegetable Gardening Webinar – May 9

Join California American Water for a free interactive workshop about growing vegetables in your garden, presented by Green Gardens Group via Zoom. Learn valuable information about how to successfully integrate an edible garden into your landscape. The class is free, but registration is required.

Eat Your Garden

Tuesday, May 9, 6-7 pm

Grow your own vegetable garden. Join us to learn about:

Integrating edibles in the landscape

Growing vegetables in planters

How to successfully irrigate vegetables

Planning for edibles all year round





