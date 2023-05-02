Tuesday, May 2, 2023
CIFF Hosts Oscar-Nominated, BAFTA Winner, and SDSU Alumni Lesley Paterson at Cinema Soirée – May 21

1 min.

Lesley Paterson and Screenwriting Partner Simon Marshall in Conversation at Event

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) will host Oscar-nominated, BAFTA winner and San Diego State University Alumni Lesley Paterson, along with screenwriter Simon Marshall at their next Cinema Soirée on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Paterson co-wrote the screenplay “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the 2022 film based on the 1929 novel. The film went on to receive nine Academy Award® nominations and fourteen BAFTA Award nominations. It won four Academy Awards and seven BAFTA awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Paterson co-owns a production company, Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment Inc., and is also a five-time triathlon world champion.

The Cinema Soirée will be held at a private home in Coronado and is open to all CIFF benefactors and members. Memberships are open to the public and provide the option to join as a Patron or Sustaining Member. Members are invited to year-round screenings and special engagements including the Cinema Soirées. They also receive discounted and/or free tickets to the monthly Classic Film Screenings, comped all-inclusive festival badges, and either a discounted or free ticket to the annual Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala, among other perks.

Benefactors and memberships are part of the Filmanthropy efforts that raise critical funds to support CIFF, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), including its drive to keep the storied history of filmmaking in Coronado alive, a legacy that goes back to 1890, through the Golden Age of Hollywood, right up to films shot in Coronado today. It supports the mission to give voice and screen to filmmaker’s stories, often serving as a launching pad for educating, inspiring, activating, and entertaining. For more information on supporting CIFF and becoming a member, visit coronadofilmfest.com/give/.



