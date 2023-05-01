Monday, May 1, 2023
FeaturedMilitaryPeople

Fighter Pilot Podcast Discusses “Helping and Healing” with Coronado’s Alan Worthy, CAPT USN (RET)

1 min.
Coronado Times
Coronado Times
FPP Creator and Host, Vincent “Jell-O” Aiello, interviews Alan Worthy, CAPT USN (RET)

Founded and hosted by Coronado local Vincent “Jell-O” Aiello, the Fighter Pilot Podcast recently interviewed Coronado’s Alan Worthy, CAPT USN (RET).

Retired U.S. Navy Captain and MH-60 Seahawk pilot, Alan “SugarBear” Worthy, explains how military forces and weapons systems designed primarily to destroy and kill are also used to help and heal during natural disasters and humanitarian crises. 

 

The Fighter Pilot Podcast has over 100,000 Youtube subscribers and has completed over 150 podcasts – learn more and check them out here.

Related:

Fighter Pilot Podcast Interviews Coronado’s Captain Sam Bryant, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing Commodore

Coronado Local Expands Fighter Pilot Podcast to Video Format

Coronado Resident/Navy Vet Launches Fighter Pilot Podcast



Coronado Times
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.