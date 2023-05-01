Fighter Pilot Podcast Discusses “Helping and Healing” with Coronado’s Alan Worthy, CAPT USN (RET)

Founded and hosted by Coronado local Vincent “Jell-O” Aiello, the Fighter Pilot Podcast recently interviewed Coronado’s Alan Worthy, CAPT USN (RET).

Retired U.S. Navy Captain and MH-60 Seahawk pilot, Alan “SugarBear” Worthy, explains how military forces and weapons systems designed primarily to destroy and kill are also used to help and heal during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The Fighter Pilot Podcast has over 100,000 Youtube subscribers and has completed over 150 podcasts – learn more and check them out here.

