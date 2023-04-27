Thursday, April 27, 2023
EntertainmentSports

The URT Dig is Back – April 30

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Competitor’s will be traveling from all over the world to take part in the world’s biggest hole digging competition. This event wraps up the “Live Heavy Weekend,” celebrating the honorable life of URT friend, and 2013 URT Dig champ, Charlie Keating IV.

How big of a hole can you dig in 10 minutes?

Registration is $30. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the C4 Foundation.

All contestants will receive a custom URT DIG x C4 Foundation shirt!

DIGVISIONS

Plastic: 12 yrs and younger

Metal: Your shovel, your choice

Claws & Paws: Hands only! Dogs are encouraged to sign up and show up

Virtual: Can’t make it? Be a Virtual Digger and support the C4 Foundation from afar

Sunday, April 30, check-in time 2pm

Learn more about the C4 Foundation:

C4 Foundation Hosts Navy SEAL Families at East County Ranch

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.