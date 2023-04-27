The URT Dig is Back – April 30

Competitor’s will be traveling from all over the world to take part in the world’s biggest hole digging competition. This event wraps up the “Live Heavy Weekend,” celebrating the honorable life of URT friend, and 2013 URT Dig champ, Charlie Keating IV.

How big of a hole can you dig in 10 minutes?

Registration is $30. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the C4 Foundation.

All contestants will receive a custom URT DIG x C4 Foundation shirt!

DIGVISIONS

Plastic: 12 yrs and younger

Metal: Your shovel, your choice

Claws & Paws: Hands only! Dogs are encouraged to sign up and show up

Virtual: Can’t make it? Be a Virtual Digger and support the C4 Foundation from afar

Sunday, April 30, check-in time 2pm

Learn more about the C4 Foundation:





