James Dean Continues to Thrill in “Rebel Without a Cause” – April 26

Time to break out the white t-shirts, beat-up Levis, and bad-boy attitude and head to Village Theatre on Wednesday, April 26th for a refresher course in teenage rebellion. Regardless of how many times you’ve seen this film on TV, seeing it in full color on the big screen promises an experience to remember.

As part of its popular monthly Classic Film Series, Coronado Island Film Festival will present the immortal James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause” at Coronado’s Village Theatre, 820 Orange Avenue. Doors open at 5 pm for a brief “Meet & Greet” with complimentary adult beverages, followed by a vintage cartoon (“Mr. Magoo”) and the feature presentation at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at coronadofilmfest.com (preferred), or at the CIFF table at the door beginning at 4:45 on the night of the screening.

For this screening, CIFF will share host duties with Coronado Chamber of Commerce. A full house is likely, and we recommend purchasing tickets in advance and arriving early for optimal seat selection.

“Rebel” is the second of only three completed James Dean films before the actor’s tragic death in a car crash at age 24 on Sept. 30, 1955. An experienced racecar competitor, he was behind the wheel of his newly acquired 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder on his way to compete in a Salinas Road Race event. The fatal crash occurred at the junction of California State Route 46 and California State Route 41. He did not live to see the opening of the film a month later, on Oct. 27, 1955, nor that of his final film, “Giant,” which opened on Nov. 24, 1956.

Fresh from his Oscar-nominated breakout role in “East of Eden,” Dean was already recognized as a major star when filming began. “Rebel Without a Cause” is a gripping coming-of-age drama about emotionally confused suburban, middle-class teenagers, which also stars 16-year-old Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo. In his film debut, there is a brief role played by Dennis Hopper.

“Rebel” was nominated for three Academy Awards: Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Nicholas Ray, who also directed, for Best Story. Over the years, the film has received landmark status, and is considered to be Dean’s finest role.

And next month, don’t miss six-time Oscar-nominated “Auntie Mame” on Wed., May 31, starring Rosalind Russell in her role of a lifetime. Tickets to this, and the entire 2023 Classic Series lineup, are available now at coronadofilmfest.com.





