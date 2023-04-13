Parker Pump Station Replacement Project Update & Noise Impacts

The City is currently investing $26 million to replace the existing aging Parker Pump Station with a new pump station. This critical infrastructure, located at Eighth Street and Coronado Avenue, is responsible for collecting stormwater and sanitary sewer flows. After breaking ground on January 6, 2023, the construction is moving forward, and the contractor is making progress.

Project Update: Noise Impacts April 18-24, 2023

The City contractor, Filanc, is currently making preparations to install the new underground pump station structures. The final step of preparations will be to install shoring for the excavation operation. During the shoring installation, the surrounding area will be impacted by the noise generated from the operation.

Mitigation measures are in place which consist of sound reduction materials installed on the fence along the north and south property lines, however, noise levels will be elevated throughout the surrounding neighborhood during this phase. The work will consist of sheet pile installation using a vibratory hammer.

Neighborhood Impacts April 18 to April 24: There will be a high level of noise and vibration, as a result of steel sheet pile driving and installation.

A noise control plan is in place. However, the noise level will still be high during that time. Hours of Operation (Shoring Installation) Noise impacts will be limited to Monday-Friday, between 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.





