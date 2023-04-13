Parker Pump Station Replacement Project Update & Noise Impacts

The City is currently investing $26 million to replace the existing aging Parker Pump Station with a new pump station. This critical infrastructure, located at Eighth Street and Coronado Avenue, is responsible for collecting stormwater and sanitary sewer flows. After breaking ground on January 6, 2023, the construction is moving forward, and the contractor is making progress.
Project Update: Noise Impacts April 18-24, 2023
Neighborhood Impacts
- April 18 to April 24: There will be a high level of noise and vibration, as a result of steel sheet pile driving and installation.
- A noise control plan is in place. However, the noise level will still be high during that time.
Hours of Operation (Shoring Installation)
- Noise impacts will be limited to Monday-Friday, between 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.