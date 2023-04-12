CUSD Trustee Antrim Selected To Statewide School Board Delegation

Submitted by Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District Trustee Whitney Antrim was elected to serve a two-year term as a member of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Delegate Assembly. Antrim will join 20 other San Diego area school board members in representing 42 school districts from San Diego County at the state level.

“I am looking forward to working with other trustees and representing Coronado in policy discussions. I want to support organized efforts at the state level to advocate for full and fair funding of the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) from the federal government, as well as monitor possible changes in the public school funding formula,” said Antrim.

The Delegate Assembly is CSBA’s primary policy making body and is made up of approximately 280 school board members who are elected or appointed in 21 geographic regions throughout the state. The Delegates hold regional meetings and then meet officially statewide biannually; once in Sacramento and once as part of the CSBA annual conference.

Antrim was nominated by a unanimous vote of the CUSD Board. All regional nominees were then voted on and elected by CSBA member boards from districts in the region.

“We have unique interests here in Coronado, but I think it says a lot about our district that we have someone who is willing to serve outside of our community. It shows that we are supportive and engaged in what is best for public education in general,” shared CUSD Board President Renee Cavanaugh.

Antrim added that she is looking forward to her first regional meeting in May. “I think it’s important to learn best practices from other districts. There are some interesting, nuanced things out there and I look forward to the collaboration with other districts,” she said.

