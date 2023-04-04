CHS Model United Nations Team Back in Action

The Coronado High School Model United Nations team was reestablished in the fall of 2022. The team includes three junior girls: Maria Laguna (President), Hannah Cohen (Vice President), and Pia Gil (Secretary). The team is not complete without their advisor, Christopher Irwig. This 2022-2023 school year, the team was brought back and students were excited to participate. Since January, the team has been preparing and researching for the San Diego Rotary Model UN Conference. The conference sponsor is Rotary International and this organization works hard to gives students these fascinating opportunities. Ann-Marie Bryan is the co-chair to the Model UN event and has done an impressive job coordinating everything.

The team attended a Model United Nations training event back on January 21st of this year. At this training, the team got to learn what to do at the conference, hear presentations by fascinating guest speakers, and gain insight on what the United Nations does. Also, at this training is when teams got assigned the country they would be researching and representing. Coronado High School got to represent Norway.

Like the real United Nations, the teams had two resolutions they needed to figure out their countries stance on. These resolutions were what the conference was based on. In summary, each resolution is relevant to a current world issue the UN is trying to solve. The Model UN teams first resolution was about food insecurity and its disproportionate impact on women. Additionally, the second was about an arms race to space.

This school year was the first time any of the members of the team has done a Model UN conference. “We would not done it without the support of our advisor, Chris [Irwig], and the hard work of my fellow delegates,” says Hannah Cohen, Model UN Vice President. Surely, the hard work paid off at the conference in April.

The Coronado team met weekly during their last month before the conference. “As a Model UN Advisor, I wanted involve myself in a positive way to encourage students to learn about the Global Community. I have to say our student team was excellent. The team did the work in an incredibly positive manner. It gave my heart great joy to see this team take charge and work hard for their achievements. I commend the Coronado Rotary Club, Karin Mellina, and above all, the students who worked so hard in this Model UN event,” says Christopher Irwig.

2023 Rotary Model UN Conference:

On April 1st and 2nd, the team went to Del Mar City Hall for a two day conference with other schools in San Diego. Thirty-three countries were present at the conference this year.

Saturday was the first and the busiest day for student delegates. The day began at 7:30 in the morning for check in and the conference officially began at 8 am. Firstly, resolution 1, involving food insecurity, was discussed. Each team got a minute and a half to make their statement on the resolution. During statements is when teams could pass notes to create allies, engage in discussion, and share civil opinions on the speeches. Secondly, resolution 2 led to increased note passing because of the many differing opinions on space debris and extraterrestrial militarization.

After both all teams shared their resolution statements, it was time to start making amendments in caucus groups. These amendments act as compromises and plans between countries. Students get to practice debating the pros and cons of different perspectives while also holding their own countries best interest in the amendment.

On Sunday was when delegates would approve the amendments. Lastly, the awards ceremony closed off the conference.

Guest speakers were present at both days of the conference. All of these speakers have led impressive and interesting lives. It is an honor that students got the chance to listen to these speakers. Some of the speakers include Olga Illinska from Ukraine who spoke about Rotary Impact for refugees, Janet White from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who spoke about global health, and many more inspiring individuals.

The Impact of Model UN:

There are so many ways that Model UN impacts students. All of the skills that students learn while prepping and at the conference are applicable in the real life. Students learn about current world events and enrich themselves the history of the real United Nations. “Model UN has allowed me to improve my public speaking and negotiation skills through discussing world events in a similar manner to how the real UN would address them. My favorite part has been the speakers. The speakers are truly amazing and have so much life experience, perspective, and education far more than I can fathom,” says Cohen.

Everyone at the conference felt impacted by the discussions that were held and the knowledge they gained. “Model UN is a gift to a student’s future,” says Irwig, and he is definitely correct. Finally, Model UN is a unique and impressive extracurricular that all students should try at some point in their high school career.





