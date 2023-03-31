Emerald Keepers Receives Impact Award

Coronado non-profit Emerald Keepers was awarded the Impact in Community Service and Volunteerism Award from Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath in a ceremony this past Saturday. Resident and founder Amy Steward accepted the award on behalf of Emerald Keepers.

The award reads:

“On the occasion of this annual awards celebration, I want to congratulate you and recognize your inspired commitment to serve the City of Coronado. Your continued dedication to investing your time in our community leads a lasting, positive impact. On behalf of the California State Assembly; Thank you for your service!”

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath

California State Legislature, District 77





