Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Coronado High Student Jasmine Lo Receives Distinguished Young Women Scholarship

2 min.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County recently announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. Coronado High School junior Jasmine Lo was among five county high school students awarded scholarships after participating in the DYW Class of 2024 program at Cuyamaca College.

“We had six weeks of Life Skills workshops and a rehearsal before the showcase so we really got to know each other during the process.” said Lo, who also shared that meeting other high school girls from around the county and being part of an empowering environment were highlights of the program.

The DYW program includes workshops focused on interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building, and community involvement.

All five winners were awarded $1,000, and Lo received an additional $500 for winning both the Mudaliar Family Scholastic Award and the Ling Zeng Talent Award.

Participants were evaluated in five weighted categories; Scholastics (25 percent); Interview (25 percent); Talent (20 percent); Fitness (15 percent); and Self-Expression (15 percent).

Jasmine shared that her favorite area was Self-Expression. “The theme of the program is ‘Be Your Best Self’ and we learned how to promote that philosophy and be role models,” she said.

Lo works to apply the ‘Be Your Best Self’ philosophy to her life. She has been an intern at the Coronado Historical Association and is the Co-Captain of the CHS Girls Varsity Golf team which finished first in CIF San Diego Western League and was named the City Conference’s All-Academic team last fall.

Coronado High School junior Jasmine Lo was named a Distinguished Young Woman of San Diego County.
Jasmine Lo (far right) with other San Diego County Distinguished Women award winners. Lo was one of five county-wide winners who will go on to compete at the State Finals in Bakersfield this summer. The DYW program is a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership, and talent in young women.

Since 1962 The Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County program has emphasized education by providing scholarship opportunities to outstanding college-bound 11th grade females and has encouraged personal development in all young people through the “Be Your Best Self” national outreach program. Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County is the local affiliate of Distinguished Young Women of America.

Other county level winners include Milan DiBacco, Carlsbad High School; Rini Khandlewal, Del Norte High School; Rishika Kulkarni, Francis Parker High School; and Durga Mekkoth, Mt. Carmel High School. The five winners will represent San Diego County at the State Finals in Bakersfield July 9-16, 2023.

