Easter Sunrise Service on Coronado Beach – April 9

An Easter Sunrise Service will take place on Coronado Beach at 6 am on April 9th at the far north end of Ocean Boulevard. The Reverent Dr. Timothy Eichler will be presiding. The Coronado Ukulele Club will be offering music.

A bonfire will be going but it will still be dark as sunrise will be at 6:27 am. There may still be some moonlight if it’s clear. People may want to bring beach blankets or folding chairs and dress warmly.

The entrance is at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive; before the dog beach entrance.

Resurrection Lutheran Church will also have an Easter service at the church at Fifth Street and Orange Avenue at 10:15 am.

 

 

 



