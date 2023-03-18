Saturday, March 18, 2023
Navy Security Fire at Off-Duty Sheriff Deputy Trying to Breach Gate

North Island Navy Gate Closed
2017 closure of NASNI gate. (The Coronado Times)

Off-duty San Diego sheriff deputy Sgt. Michael Cruz was arrested on St. Patrick’s day after driving through the Naval Air Station North Island main gate base entrance without proper clearance. This prompted gate security to act immediately and open fire on Cruz’s car. No injuries occurred.

Cruz was taken into San Diego Central Jail with suspicions of driving under the influence of either drugs and/or alcohol, according to authorities. Shortly after, the Coronado Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service conducted an investigation on arrest, along with the San Diego Sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff’s Department will not tolerate criminal behavior in its ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions,” stated a San Diego press release.

This security risk incident led to a temporary lockdown of the base and multiple gates at Naval Air Station North Island closed as security personnel assessed the entire air station for further security threats.

Naval Base Coronado Facebook page released a post early Saturday morning stating, “The main gate at Naval Air Station North Island is currently closed due to a security incident. Please stay away from the main gate while security conducts its investigation.”

Another post released later that morning regarding the incident said, “Gate 2 (Carrier Gate) is now open for inbound and outbound vehicle traffic. The outbound main gate at 4th Street is open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The main gate inbound remains closed due to security activity.”

Sgt. Michael Cruz is a 17-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and is currently on administrative leave while the Coronado Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigate his incident.

 

 



