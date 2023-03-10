Dr. Heidi Bergener Named K-12 Pathway Director, Will Finish Fifth Year as Coronado Principal

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District’s Village Elementary School Principal, Dr. Heidi Bergener, announced to school staff and families on Friday that she has accepted a new position as a K-12 Pathway Director. The new role serves the Southwestern Community College Consortium, of which CUSD is a member.

“I have mixed emotions about the announcement. I’ve truly loved being the principal of an incredible elementary school and I will miss the daily connections with students. But I am also excited for the professional challenge and looking forward to serving a broader range of students in K-12,” shared Dr. Bergener, who will finish her fifth year as principal before moving to her new role in July.

“Dr. Bergener has been a dedicated principal, energetic and committed to improving student academic outcomes, and steadfastly weathering the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. We will miss her in that role, but we are fortunate that she will continue to serve students in our district in her new position,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

The K-12 Pathway Director serves as a liaison between public and charter K-12 programs and community colleges, helping to connect schools with career pathway programs and coordinate specialized programs including the Strong Workforce Program (SWP) and Career Technical Education (CTE).

Prior to CUSD, Bergener worked at Health Sciences High School in San Diego as the Director of Educator Effectiveness. “I spent three years there and worked on developing career pathways. I have a passion for helping students explore and discover college and career opportunities and support them as they transition past high school, and I look forward to getting back to that area of public education,” she shared.

The K-12 Pathway Director is funded through the California Strong Workforce Program and serves the Southwestern Community College District consortium in South San Diego County. CUSD acts as the oversight host agency for the position. Dr. Bergener will replace Dr. Christine Jensen who held the position since October 2020. Dr. Jensen is moving to the Foundation for Grossmont and Cuyamaca Colleges as the K-16 Collaborative Director.

Dr. Bergener and her husband Aaron live in Coronado with their two sons, Blake (CHS 2022) and Chase (CHS 2024).

