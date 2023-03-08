Grand Opening of FIT4MOM Stroller-Based Fitness Classes at Tidelands Park – March 14

FIT4MOM San Diego is excited to announce their popular stroller-based fitness classes, Stroller Strides® and Stroller Barre® are back at Tidelands Park in Coronado.

FIT4MOM is a national fitness company specializing in prenatal and postnatal fitness, health, and wellness programs for all stages of motherhood. Stroller Strides and Stroller Barre classes offered at Tidelands Park are designed for moms of all fitness levels. Stroller Strides® is a 60-minute total-body workout with strength, cardio, and core training, all while engaging the little ones in a stroller. Stroller Barre® is a 60-minute stroller workout that improves your posture, stability, and mobility while strengthening your body from the inside out. Moms can bring their children strapped into the stroller to both class options and will leave feeling strong, empowered, connected, and energized.

FIT4MOM offers a unique community for moms to connect with each other, support one another, and build friendships during class, playgroups for their children, Mom’s Night Out events, and more. “FIT4MOM has always been more than just a workout for the moms who come to class,” said FIT4MOM San Diego Director, Tawnee Grammatico. “Our instructors create supportive villages that truly change lives and let moms know they are not alone in their motherhood journey. The relationships built within our villages across San Diego make FIT4MOM different from any other workout or community in San Diego.”

The free Grand Opening Celebration is on Tuesday, March 14th and will include a free Stroller Strides class, fun post-class activities for kids and partner giveaways. The regular class schedule at Tidelands Park in Coronado is every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30 am – 10:30 am.

FIT4MOM San Diego has 14 locations across San Diego County. To learn more about FIT4MOM San Diego, view the class schedule, or try a first free class, visit sandiego.fit4mom.com or email [email protected].

About FIT4MOM Founded in San Diego in 2001, FIT4MOM is the nation’s largest wellness company designed for moms, by moms. Dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood, FIT4MOM provides programs, classes, and support for mothers throughout every stage of motherhood. With more than 2,000 locations nationwide, FIT4MOM has built a real village of fitness professionals that nurture the total wellness of mothers. Equipping moms with the tools of self-care and connectedness, allows them to find their own strength in motherhood, and evolve in the family and career of their choosing. With FIT4MOM women discover their greatest inner and physical strength, connect with like-minded mamas, and find a sisterhood in motherhood. For more information visit www.fit4mom.com or follow them at @FIT4MOMHQ





