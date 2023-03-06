LAMB’S Players Theatre’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: A Must-See Extended Through May 7th

A great way to show “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” to the female vocalists of the 1960s and celebrate Women’s History Month, LAMB’S Players Theatre’s musical production is joyous and leaves a captivated audience with ear-splitting grins and 90 minutes of tapping feet. Our six female leads blend harmonies with deceptive ease and refreshingly do not try to impersonate the girl groups and solo artists featured, rather they illuminate the singers’ effervescent vocals and lasting societal impacts through their own vocalizations. Each musical tribute — from Nina Simone, to Carole King, the ever-regarded Aretha Franklin, and more — is interwoven with historical images projected onto a beaded screen and accompanied by contemplative commentary. From “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to “What the World Needs Now,” the musical does an “excellent job of including everyone from that time period,” playgoer and birthday girl Lorise Maynard shared. Her friends Faith Green and Cynthia Keeve chimed in: “The cast wardrobe was ‘out of sight’” and “every song was simply phenomenal.”

Whether showcasing the surf-rock beats of The Murmaids or classic teary-eyed ballads from the likes of Cass Elliot, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” watches like a chronological time machine to the 1960s with its glittery, “Hairspray”-esque costumes and flashing images of the female artists who helped shape the sound of their generation. The intimate theater has no bad view of the stage or the leads Twisting and Loco Motion-ing around the venue. Whether singing a solo ballad or a group number, there was often humor and audience interaction weaved throughout the musical numbers too.

Among the standout numbers includes a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by the Angels and “Nowhere to Run” by Martha and the Vandellas. In between the medleys lie longer tributes to Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, and more. Perhaps the most moving highlighted the legendary Ms. Warwick, whose self-proclaimed mission in life was to be a “voice for the voiceless.” Her clever blend of pop and R&B led Warwick to become one of the 40 biggest hit-makers between 1955 and 1999, which was well-evidenced by her tribute.

Overall, the show is a beautiful testament to the power of music and a must-see for fans familiar with — or new to! — 1960s rock ’n’ roll, soul R&B, pop, and funk.

Run Time: 90 minutes, with no intermission

Main Cast: Sydney Joyner, Caitie Grady, Rebecca Jade, Joy Yandell, Janaya Mahealani Jones & Angela Chatelain Avila

Band: Ben Read, David Rumley, Oliver Shirley & Steve Gouveia

