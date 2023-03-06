Islander Boys Varsity Tennis Welcomes Public to Season Opener

Coronado High School’s boys varsity tennis team serves up the new season this Tuesday, March 7th at 3pm.

The Islanders’ opener is at home against The Saints (St. Augustine High). Matches will be at the high school courts on D Avenue. The team welcomes the public with music, hot lattes, snacks and merchandise to go along with some great tennis.

Hope to see you there!

Home games are in bold.

Date Event 3/7/2023 – 3 pm vs. St. Augustine 3/9/2023 at Patrick Henry 3/14/2023 at Cathedral 3/16/2023 – 4pm vs. Scripps Ranch 3/21/2023 – 4pm vs. La Jolla High 3/23/2023 at St. Augustine 4/4/2023 – 4pm vs. Patrick Henry 4/6/2023 – 4pm vs. Cathedral 4/11/2023 at Scripps Ranch 4/13/2023 at La Jolla High





