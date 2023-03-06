Monday, March 6, 2023
Sports

Islander Boys Varsity Tennis Welcomes Public to Season Opener

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado High School’s boys varsity tennis team serves up the new season this Tuesday, March 7th at 3pm.

The Islanders’ opener is at home against The Saints (St. Augustine High). Matches will be at the high school courts on D Avenue. The team welcomes the public with music, hot lattes, snacks and merchandise to go along with some great tennis.

Hope to see you there!

Home games are in bold.

    DateEvent
3/7/2023 – 3 pmvs. St. Augustine
3/9/2023at Patrick Henry
3/14/2023at Cathedral
3/16/2023 – 4pmvs. Scripps Ranch
3/21/2023 – 4pmvs. La Jolla High
3/23/2023at St. Augustine
4/4/2023 – 4pmvs. Patrick Henry
4/6/2023 – 4pmvs. Cathedral
4/11/2023at Scripps Ranch
4/13/2023at La Jolla High

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.