Islander Boys Varsity Tennis Welcomes Public to Season Opener

Coronado High School’s boys varsity tennis team serves up the new season this Tuesday, March 7th at 3pm.
The Islanders’ opener is at home against The Saints (St. Augustine High). Matches will be at the high school courts on D Avenue. The team welcomes the public with music, hot lattes, snacks and merchandise to go along with some great tennis.
Hope to see you there!
Home games are in bold.
|Date
|Event
|3/7/2023 – 3 pm
|vs. St. Augustine
|3/9/2023
|at Patrick Henry
|3/14/2023
|at Cathedral
|3/16/2023 – 4pm
|vs. Scripps Ranch
|3/21/2023 – 4pm
|vs. La Jolla High
|3/23/2023
|at St. Augustine
|4/4/2023 – 4pm
|vs. Patrick Henry
|4/6/2023 – 4pm
|vs. Cathedral
|4/11/2023
|at Scripps Ranch
|4/13/2023
|at La Jolla High