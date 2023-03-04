Margaret Ahrendt Ryan (1920-2023)

Margaret Ahrendt Ryan

August 10, 1920 – January 16, 2023

Margaret Ahrendt Ryan passed away peacefully in her home on January 16, 2023 at the age of 102. She was born Margaret Gertrude Ahrendt on August 10, 1920 in Dubuque, Iowa. Her parents were Bill & Rose Ahrendt. She grew up in Dubuque among many relatives and graduated from Dubuque Senior High where she first met Bob Ryan who would later become her husband. After graduation they began dating. In 1941 Bob decided to join the Navy in the Naval Aviation Cadet Program and asked Margaret to marry him. They were wed in 1942 and soon after they traveled to Coronado where Bob waited to ship out to the Pacific to war.

Margaret returned to Dubuque where their son Bobby was born. After the war the Navy took them to many duty stations across the country. Along the way David, Janet and Tommy were added to the family.

In 1960, Bob’s last duty assignment was to Coronado where they retired and remained for 10 years. After working in Texas for a few years they retired for good and returned to Coronado where Margaret lived for nearly 50 years. Her beloved Bob passed away in 1995 but she had many friends and family near her.

Margaret lived a very active life. She was an avid golfer and long time member of the North Island Women’s Club. She loved to play bridge and so enjoyed her Lady Bridge groups. She was also a member of the Coronado Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered for many years, first delivering Meals on Wheels and then at the Second Best Shop where she remained volunteering well into her late 90s.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Bob Ryan (Margie) of Coronado, and Tom Ryan (Kem) of Texas, and daughter Janet Falletta (Tony) of Coronado. Her son David passed away in 2008. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her 100 year old sister Ruth Brigel of Naperville, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was fortunate to have two very loving caregivers, Persie and Nelli, for the last four years of her life, and the amazing care from Sharp Hospice in her final days.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12 pm. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Rosecrans Military Cemetery where she will be reunited with her loving husband Bob.

Submitted by the family






