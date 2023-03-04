Saturday, March 4, 2023
Obituaries

Margaret Ahrendt Ryan (1920-2023)

4 min.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12 pm. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Rosecrans Military Cemetery where she will be reunited with her loving husband Bob.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Margaret Ahrendt Ryan
August 10, 1920 – January 16, 2023

Margaret Ahrendt Ryan passed away peacefully in her home on January 16, 2023 at the age of 102. She was born Margaret Gertrude Ahrendt on August 10, 1920 in Dubuque, Iowa. Her parents were Bill & Rose Ahrendt. She grew up in Dubuque among many relatives and graduated from Dubuque Senior High where she first met Bob Ryan who would later become her husband. After graduation they began dating. In 1941 Bob decided to join the Navy in the Naval Aviation Cadet Program and asked Margaret to marry him. They were wed in 1942 and soon after they traveled to Coronado where Bob waited to ship out to the Pacific to war.

Margaret as a young girl in Dubuque, Iowa.
Margaret and Bob were married on September 19, 1942.
Margaret and Bob visiting La Jolla, CA while waiting for deployment to the Pacific.

Margaret returned to Dubuque where their son Bobby was born. After the war the Navy took them to many duty stations across the country. Along the way David, Janet and Tommy were added to the family.

Proud military wife and mother.
Margaret and her four children.
Margaret with three of her children and their spouses.

In 1960, Bob’s last duty assignment was to Coronado where they retired and remained for 10 years. After working in Texas for a few years they retired for good and returned to Coronado where Margaret lived for nearly 50 years. Her beloved Bob passed away in 1995 but she had many friends and family near her.

Margaret lived a very active life. She was an avid golfer and long time member of the North Island Women’s Club. She loved to play bridge and so enjoyed her Lady Bridge groups. She was also a member of the Coronado Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered for many years, first delivering Meals on Wheels and then at the Second Best Shop where she remained volunteering well into her late 90s.

Margaret loved being a Pink Lady for Sharp Coronado Hospital well into her 90s.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Bob Ryan (Margie) of Coronado, and Tom Ryan (Kem) of Texas, and daughter Janet Falletta (Tony) of Coronado. Her son David passed away in 2008. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her 100 year old sister Ruth Brigel of Naperville, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret and her now 100-year-old sister Ruth Brigel.

Margaret was fortunate to have two very loving caregivers, Persie and Nelli, for the last four years of her life, and the amazing care from Sharp Hospice in her final days.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12 pm. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Rosecrans Military Cemetery where she will be reunited with her loving husband Bob.

 

Submitted by the family

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.