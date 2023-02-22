Pulitzer and National Book Award Finalist Rebecca Makkai in Person – March 3

On Friday, March 3 at 7 pm, Coronado Public Library, in partnership with Warwick’s bookstore, will host Rebecca Makkai as she discusses and signs her new book I Have Some Questions for You with author Lacy Crawford. Rebecca Makkai’s last novel, The Great Believers, was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award; winner of the ALA Carnegie Medal, the Stonewall Book Award, the Clark Prize, and the LA Times Book Prize; and named one of the New York Times’ Ten Best Books of 2018.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served, subject to availability. Limited preferred seating is available with purchase of I Have Some Questions for You through Warwick’s bookstore by visiting www.warwicks.com/event/makkai-2023 or calling the store at 858-454-0347 for more information.

I Have Some Questions for You: A successful film professor and podcaster, Bodie Kane is content to forget her past — the family tragedy that marred her adolescence, her four largely miserable years at a New Hampshire boarding school, and the 1995 murder of a classmate, Thalia Keith. Though the circumstances surrounding Thalia’s death and the conviction of the school’s athletic trainer, Omar Evans, are the subject of intense fascination online, Bodie prefers – needs – to let sleeping dogs lie.

But when The Granby School invites her back to teach a two-week course, Bodie finds herself inexorably drawn to the case and its increasingly apparent flaws. In their rush to convict Omar, did the school and the police overlook other suspects? Is the real killer still out there? As she falls down the very rabbit hole she was so determined to avoid, Bodie begins to wonder if she wasn’t as much of an outsider at Granby as she’d thought – if, perhaps, back in 1995, she knew something that might have held the key to solving the case.

One of the most acclaimed contemporary American writers, Rebecca Makkai reinvents herself with each of her brilliant works of fiction. Both a transfixing mystery and a deeply felt examination of one woman’s reckoning with her past, I Have Some Questions for You is her finest achievement yet.





