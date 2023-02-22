Full Slate of On-Site Activities, Events Announced as ‘New Era’ of Entertainment Debuts for Fans at The 2023 BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open announced today a packed calendar of new activities and events on tap for fans visiting Tennis Paradise in 2023. While world-class tennis remains the main attraction for fans making their way to the Coachella Valley from around the world, those headed to the 2023 BNP Paribas Open can also get excited about a refreshed slate of on-site activities set to thrill fans leading up to and during the largest combined ATP and WTA tournament in the world.

FAMILY DAY, EISENHOWER CUP HEADLINE PRE-TOURNAMENT FESTIVITIES

The BNP Paribas Open will host an all-new Family Day event on Saturday, March 4 ahead of the official start of the tournament, welcoming families with children of all ages to enjoy a free afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden filled with fun and exciting activities both on and off the court.

Family Day will be held at the venue from 1pm-4pm with a variety of activities and booths on-site for families to enjoy. Live music, trampolines, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, ice cream and more will greet fans at the Oak Tree Grass and Stadium Plaza to celebrate two incredible weeks of tournament action to come in Tennis Paradise. USTA Southern California will host special on-court tennis drills and activities at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden practice courts and the tournament will give away 2,000 HEAD tennis racquets for kids attending the Family Day event.

For the tournament’s opening day on Monday, March 6, fans hoping to get a taste of the action before main draw play begins can head to Stadium Plaza to watch the Making Of The Draw for both the ATP and WTA Tours. Stadium Plaza will also host a special viewing party of Netflix Break Point’s “California Dreaming” episode that stars Taylor Fritz and Maria Sakkari at last year’s BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, March 7. This screening will take place at 1pm, with the Mural Unveilings of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open champions to follow.

Later that evening, many of the top stars in the world will take the court in the 2023 Eisenhower Cup Presented by Masimo – a one-night Tie Break Tens event taking place under the lights of Stadium 2 on Tuesday, March 7. The Eisenhower Cup returns for its fourth iteration at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden with an all-new, mixed doubles format featuring the biggest stars on both Tours, including Iga Swiatek, Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari and more.

Tickets to the event are on-sale now starting at $50, with all proceeds benefiting local charities including The Champions Volunteer Foundation — the non-profit arm of the BNP Paribas Open.

Fans will also be able to join the BNP Paribas Open in recognizing distinguished individuals from the local area as part of the tournament’s annual Celebrating Community Heroes initiative from Thursday, March 9 through Friday March 17. The Champions Volunteer Foundation will honor various charity leaders and other local heroes with special recognition during each evening session on Stadium 1.

Elsewhere around the grounds, fans can look forward to other unique events to take place in Tennis Paradise including a Friday Night Firework Show on March 10 and Drone Show on Saturday, March 11. Both shows will take place in between matches of the Stadium 1 evening sessions.

TENNIS, TENNIS, AND MORE TENNIS COMING FOR FANS IN 2023

Fans attending the 2023 BNP Paribas Open will also get to experience an exciting new event as the first-ever FILA International Junior Championships will be held during the second week of the BNP Paribas Open from March 13-19. For the first time in tournament history, promising junior tennis players will have the opportunity to compete on the same courts as the professionals during main draw play.

Fans can also catch some extra tennis action during the second week in Tennis Paradise as Tournament Director Tommy Haas and doubles legends Mike and Bob Bryan compete in ‘Dingles’, a combo singles and doubles exhibition tennis format. Haas, the Bryan Bros, and other special guests/players will compete in this exhibition format presented by Universal Tennis. Dingles will take place at Stadium 4 from March 16-March 18, beginning at 10:30 am each day.

The thrilling energy of collegiate tennis is also coming to Tennis Paradise this March as the UTR College Match Challenge: BNP Paribas Open will feature the University of Southern California and Pepperdine University men’s teams facing off in a regular-season dual match on the morning of Sunday, March 19. The UTR College Match Challenge is free of charge to those with a ticket to the Sunday tournament session.

Fans in Tennis Paradise will also be able to get on the court themselves by visiting the BNP Paribas Open Demo Court located at Practice Court 15. Tennis Warehouse and Universal Tennis will entertain fans at the court from March 8-12 and 15-18, with fans able to participate in drills, clinics, games, and equipment demos. Fans can test out the latest racquet technology from tournament partner HEAD and others as they participate in fun on-court activities with chances to win prizes and share a court with pro players.

FOOD NETWORK STAR JET TILA DEBUTS STADIUM 1 RESTAURANT WHILE NEW CONCESSIONS AND OLD FAVORITES READY TO SERVE FANS

An abundance of delicious food and drink options will greet fans making their way to Tennis Paradise with both new restaurants and old favorites set to serve up fans in Indian Wells. Los Angeles native and Food Network Celebrity Chef Jet Tila will open Bistro 88 as a new restaurant in the space overlooking Stadium 1, while world-famous Japanese restaurant Nobu will once again delights fans with their famous Japanese fusion cuisine and dine with a pristine view of the on-court action in Stadium 2.

Möet & Chandon returns as the Official Champagne Partner of the BNP Paribas Open and will have beverages flowing throughout the day and night at their luxurious Circles of Palms Lounge in the heart of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The tournament will also welcome Maestro Dobel as the Official Tequila of the BNP Paribas Open, offering up its signature Ace Paloma as the “Official Cocktail of the BNP Paribas Open” for patrons on-site, available at their branded bar next to Stadium 2.

Local Palm Desert favorite Ristorante Mamma Gina returns to the grounds with a new location in Stadium 2. Also new for 2023, Hollywood icon Pink’s Hot Dogs has made it onto the tournament menu along with Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Pacha Mamas, and Chef Tanya’s Kitchen – a vegan specialty restaurant based out of Palm Springs.

Several other new concessions will welcome fans in the desert, with the full menu of on-site food and beverage options available here.

TENNIS PARADISE SHOP, FILA STORE, TENNIS WAREHOUSE TO OFFER PREMIUM SHOPPING ON-SITE

With options ranging from official tournament merchandise to top apparel brands and equipment providers, Tennis Paradise has fans covered each year with a premium shopping experience on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

New for 2023, the BNP Paribas Open will open its brand-new Tennis Paradise Shop for fans with a larger selection of official tournament merchandise available for purchase. The shop will feature a bigger space and footprint than previous years as it debuts a wholly revamped retail experience for fans during the two-week tournament. The new retail space will officially open with a special ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:15am.

Leading tennis apparel and footwear brand FILA will also have a retail store on-site where fans can purchase a selection of both on-court and off-court FILA merchandise, including the brand’s ‘Tie Breaker Collection’ set to debut at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. The store will also offer special giveaways and host in-store events to celebrate FILA’s “50 Years in Tennis” anniversary. Fans will be able to experience FILA’s rich tennis history as they shop alongside historic artifacts and archival outfits on display in Tennis Paradise, transported all the way from Fondazione FILA Museum in Biella, Italy.

Fans can also gear up like the pros by visiting the Tennis Warehouse retail store to test out different racquets and on-court performance shoes during their time in Tennis Paradise. Tennis Warehouse will also have a standalone footwear space in the Retail Courtyard.

JOHN MCENROE’S BAND HIGHLIGHTS EVENING ENTERTAINMENT, BRYAN BROS BAND TO RETURN

Live music performances will keep fans entertained throughout the day at the tournament’s Village Stage located in the heart of the venue. Tennis legend John McEnroe’s Johnny Smyth Band will headline a packed lineup of live music planned for 2023 as they take the stage on Saturday, March 11 from 4:30pm-5:30pm. Annual fan-favorites like the Bryan Bros. Band will also return with the former doubles stars set to perform on Friday, March 10 from 4:30pm-6:30 pm.

Full List of Live Village Stage Entertainment

Monday, March 6 – 12pm-2pm: Chase Huna Trio

Monday, March 6 – 4pm-6pm: Todd Ashley Jazz Guitar Duo

Tuesday, March 7 – 12pm-2pm: TJ Moss Duo

Tuesday, March 7 – 4pm-6pm: Doug and Meg Duo

Wednesday, March 8 – 4pm-6pm: J-Mann Duo

Thursday, March 9 – 4p-6pm: Danielle Tucker and Mark Fulton Duo

Friday, March 10 – 4:30pm-6:30pm: Bryan Bros Band

Saturday, March 11 – 4:30pm-5:30pm: Johnny Smyth Band

Sunday, March 12 – 4pm-6pm: Radio Ready Band

Monday, March 13 – 4pm-6pm: Michael Keeth Duo

Tuesday, March 14 – 4pm-pm: Lori Andrews Jazz Harp Duo

Wednesday, March 15 – 4pm-6pm: Apryle Dalmacio Duo

Thursday, March 16 – 4pm-6pm: Amy Serrano with DJ

Friday, March 17 – 4pm-6pm: Skip Johnson Duo

DJ Skee is also set to perform in Tennis Paradise with a special appearance in Stadium Plaza on Saturday, March 18. DJ Skee will bring his high energy music for an electric nighttime performance to rock the crowds in Tennis Paradise following the conclusion of Saturday evening session on Stadium 1.

Legends of the sport and current players will also participate in the ever-popular Tennis Talks at the Village Stage. These daily talks will feature Q&A’s with some of the biggest names in the sport, such as the “50 Years in Tennis” panel, featuring BNP Paribas, FILA, and the WTA, taking place on Saturday, March 11 at 12:30pm. The Village Stage will also feature sponsor events, food samplings and other non-tennis talks for fans to enjoy throughout the day while enjoying a cocktail or food in between the tennis action.

Throughout the tournament, fans can enjoy special activations and giveaways courtesy of our partners and their designated sponsor days at the tournament:

City of Indian Wells Day – Thursday, March 9

Masimo Day – Friday, March 10

Emirates Day – Saturday, March 11

FILA Day – Sunday, March 12

Motorola Day – Monday, March 13

USTA Members Appreciation Day – Tuesday, March 14

BMW Day – Wednesday, March 15

Steve Furgal’s International Tennis Tours Day – Thursday, March 16

Rolex Day – Friday, March 17

BNP Paribas Championship Weekend – Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19

In addition, for each ace hit throughout the tournament, BNP Paribas will donate two trees to the American Forest Foundation to assist in their current afforestation initiative, converting degraded and active pastures to functioning pine forests, effectively mitigating carbon in the atmosphere. Fans can contribute to the total by posting on social media using #BNPPOpen4Trees to have another two additional trees planted on behalf of BNP Paribas.

Please visit our complete calendar of events for a full rundown of all the fan opportunities coming to Tennis Paradise.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open will take place from March 6-19, and all Tickets & Packages are now on-sale online at tennisparadise.com, via phone at 800.999.1585 (Option 2), or in-person at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office.





