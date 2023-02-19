Sunday, February 19, 2023
EntertainmentDining

Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Band & Choir Boosters – March 3

0 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Support the Coronado Band & Choir Boosters by attending the annual spaghetti dinner on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 8 pm.

The event will be held at the Coronado Middle School Granzer Hall and will include performances by multiple Coronado school bands and choirs as well as a silent auction.

The dinner is provided by Blue Bridge Hospitality and includes spaghetti, sauce, Caesar salad, bread, beverage, and Moo Time ice cream.

Although you will pay at the door (cash or card), please RSVP using this link. Adults $15, Children (10 and under) and Performers (students in band, choir, or performing arts) $10. Gluten free $15.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.