Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Band & Choir Boosters – March 3

Support the Coronado Band & Choir Boosters by attending the annual spaghetti dinner on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 8 pm.

The event will be held at the Coronado Middle School Granzer Hall and will include performances by multiple Coronado school bands and choirs as well as a silent auction.

The dinner is provided by Blue Bridge Hospitality and includes spaghetti, sauce, Caesar salad, bread, beverage, and Moo Time ice cream.

Although you will pay at the door (cash or card), please RSVP using this link. Adults $15, Children (10 and under) and Performers (students in band, choir, or performing arts) $10. Gluten free $15.





