Coronado Golf Course Rated Number One in San Diego

The City of Coronado’s Golf Course has been rated Number One in San Diego and Number 14 in California, by the 2023 Golfer’s Choice list generated by GolfPass.

“We take great pride in this high honor,” said Tina Friend, Coronado City Manager. “Because they come from consumer ratings – everyday golfers from all levels of golf experience. Our City staff are committed to creating the best in customer service and experiences to local and visiting golfers.”

The Coronado Golf Course made the 2023 Golfer’s Choice list based on its well-kept fairways, golfer satisfaction, staff friendliness, and beautiful scenery, among other attributes. This recognition by golfers who love the game is high praise for the City of Coronado. The City is proud to provide an excellent level of service to the community and to visitors at the Coronado Golf Course.

The Coronado Golf Course opened in 1957 and is one of the City of Coronado’s most treasured assets. It is a favorite destination for local residents and celebrities alike and is located just minutes from downtown San Diego over the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge. The course offers beautiful San Diego harbor and downtown views and is a favorite destination for those enjoying the game of golf.





