New Optimist Member Ryan Wamhoff

On January 19, 2023 the Optimist Club of Coronado inducted Ryan Wamhoff to their club. Ryan resides in Coronado and looks forward to volunteering his time and efforts to Support the Youth of Coronado.

Ryan owns The SeaSide Ryde (surf lesson business) and is a realtor for The Ken Pecus Group in Coronado. He graduated from Coronado High School and then obtained his Bachelor’s of Science degree from San Francisco State in Psychology. Ryan has previously worked as an assistant teacher in the Coronado school system working with special needs children.

The Optimist Club of Coronado “Supports the Youth of Coronado” though it’s Foundation.

Optimist Creed

Promise Yourself:

To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet. To make all your friends feel that there is something in them. To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true. To think only the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best. To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own. To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future. To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile. To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others. To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.





