It’s a new year, which means millions of Southern Californians are busy following through on their new year’s resolutions. For many of them, positive changes in 2023 come down to two things: health and wellness.

Living in Southern California has its benefits when it comes to achieving health and wellness. Year-round access to a wide range of outdoor activities, coupled with close proximity to some of the best medical facilities in the world, are significant advantages.

With that said, most of us have very busy lives leaving little time to focus on health and wellness. That makes it hard to fulfill these new year’s resolutions.

The good news is that making positive changes regarding health and wellness doesn’t have to be difficult. There are several effective – and simple – ways to get started.

With this in mind, let’s look at six simple ways to achieve better health and wellness in 2023:

Annual Physicals

The first step to better health and wellness is knowing your current medical status. The best way to do so is by seeing the doctor and getting an annual physical. Your doctor will check your blood pressure, weight, and other factors in order to formulate a meaningful assessment. From there, you and your doctor can discuss options going forward. Since everyone’s state of health is different, having a customized approach is key to achieving success.

Dental Check-ups

When was the last time you went to the dentist? If it’s been over a year, it’s time to schedule a check-up. From there, it’s essential to do what it takes to ensure you continue to have your teeth and gums examined at least once per year. For instance, if you’re driving over an hour to see your childhood dentist in Moreno Valley, you might consider asking them to recommend a dentist closer to home. That way, you aren’t skipping appointments due to lack of time.

Counting Calories

The act of counting calories doesn’t directly translate to weight loss. But it can help explain why you’re struggling to lose weight. It’s not unusual for people to underestimate their daily caloric intake. In doing so, they inadvertently consume more calories than they burn, leading to slow and steady weight gain. If you make a point to count calories, you’re more likely to shift your diet in order to eat healthier meals. From there, the path to weight loss becomes easier.

Tracking Steps

If you want to be more active, keeping track of your steps is a great way to start. Similar to counting calories, tracking steps doesn’t automatically guarantee better health outcomes. But an awareness of how much – or how little – you’re walking during a given day can raise the alarm regarding your fitness levels. You may discover you’re getting an average of 6,000 steps per day but want to reach 10,000 or more. The only way to know for certain is by tracking with the aid of a pedometer or smartwatch.

Regular Sleep

Quality sleep is essential for better health and wellness. What’s more, a regular sleep schedule (going to bed and waking up at the same time each day) is vital for maintaining optimum energy levels. As a result, those looking to improve their health and wellness should make a point to get better sleep in 2023. Doing so gives you the energy and mental focus necessary to stay on top of what life throws your way.

Stress Management

What are you doing to manage stress and anxiety? Do you meditate? Is yoga your thing? Maybe it’s weekly therapy sessions or attending a prayer group. There are many ways to manage stress, meaning you don’t have to live with the constant dread and weariness that comes with unchecked stress and anxiety.

Across Southern California, millions of people are currently working towards better health and wellness. While it might seem hard to do with a hectic schedule, there are several simple ways to focus on health and wellness. By putting them to good use, you stand a better chance of making 2023 the year you turn things around.

Good luck!





