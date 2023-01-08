6 Coronado Restaurants to Try in 2023

Finding the best places to eat can satisfy any foodie. The great news is that here in Coronado we have plenty of eateries to satisfy any craving. From upscale Italian to authentic Japanese Sushi, there are numerous options. Coronado is known for its beautiful beaches, proximity to San Diego, and relaxed atmosphere. People come here to have a good time, go on dates, and get away from the city. Why not enjoy a delicious meal at one of these Coronado restaurants to try in 2023.

Saiko Sushi

Japanese food is fresh, delicious, and a great option when you want something different. While most people think of sushi, there are plenty of other great Japanese pastry options, meat-filled gyoza, and fresh Japanese-style vegetables to try out. At Saiko Sushi you can try California rolls, Saiko tempura, and even a fresh seaweed salad. You can also try authentic sake to go with your meal. There are numerous flavors to ensure that you get the perfect flavors to compliment your meal. And if you don’t enjoy fish, there are several chicken options to choose from including their very own blood orange chicken dish.

The Henry

At The Henry in Coronado, there is something for everyone. Their menu features a wide range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. You’ll find allergen-friendly gluten free options, vegan, and even vegetarian dishes. Start off your meal with their short rib potstickers, and then dine on a hot honey crispy chicken sandwich made with spicy sriracha sauce. Share a warm croissant bread pudding to top off your meal. They also offer a wide variety of wines to ensure that you can enjoy all the delightful flavors in each dish. It’s one of the best local restaurants in Coronado, and a must-try for 2023.

Garage Buona Forchetta

Have you ever wanted authentic antipasti or a meal that made you feel like you were in a restaurant in Rome and could step out to view this historic city? Garage Buona Forchetta gives you a taste of Italy with a twist right here in Coronado. If you haven’t been yet, 2023 is your year to dine in at this delicious restaurant. You can try homemade egg pasta along with their own pesto or due pomodori. You’ll enjoy authentic flavors, and if you’re gluten-free, you can even try out one of their delicious pizzas because they offer gluten-free crusts.

The Night and Day Café

Sometimes you just want a tasty, greasy, diner meal. And The Night and Day Café does not disappoint. While you may have the resolution to get healthier in 2023, there is nothing that says you can’t incorporate the occasional burger, omelet, or taco into your life. And if you’re going to do it, why not enjoy a dish at a place that’s been serving locals since 1929? This small diner offers a wide variety of dishes to ensure that everyone in your party gets something to eat. You can start off sharing some carne asada nachos and then enjoy a breakfast meal or something that tastes more south of the border.

Swaddee Thai Restaurant of Coronado

Choose from Thai favorites like Pad Thai or fresh spring rolls. At Swaddee Thai, they offer appetizers, soups, and plenty of main entrees. Whether you’re vegan, gluten free, or you can eat anything, there is something on the menu for you. Swaddee Thai offers many tofu options that are seasoned with authentic Thai spices. You can even get noodle dishes sans gluten for sensitivities.

Try something new in 2023 like a duck instead of chicken or shrimp instead of pork. You can also request how spicy you want your food. For a weak tolerance, choose mild or no spice. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try out something Thai hot if you want your mouth to be on fire. It’s one of the best places to eat in Coronado and something you should try in 2023 if you haven’t already.

Chez Loma

When you need somewhere to go for an anniversary, big date night, celebration, or another occasion, Chez Loma in Coronado is a great option. The chefs make each dish with careful attention to ensure that you get the best culinary experience possible. You can start off with a soup or salad, share an appetizer, and get a main course like Carre d’Agneau or Poulet de Grillé.

Enjoy!





