Monday, January 2, 2023
Coastal Beach Closures and Advisories Extend to All of SD County

By Managing Editor

San Diego County Department of Environmental Health has issued beach closures extending from the border of Mexico north through Coronado due to bacteria levels that exceed health standards, as of January 2, 2023, and says to avoid contact with ocean water in the area.

In addition, a general advisory has been issued for the entire coast of San Diego County. This advisory warns activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain. The anticipated lift date, subject to change due to the nature of weather and the environment, is January 4, 2023 at approximately 6 am.

For details on ocean water safety and advisories, warnings and closures, “check in before you get in” at sdbeachinfo.com.

 



