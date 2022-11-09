Coronado’s Rising Young Lawn Bowler to Represent the USA Overseas

Bowls USA is proud to announce their first teenager to participate in an international tournament. Angel Gomez, a 17-year-old senior at Coronado High School will be participating in the International Indoor Bowls Council Junior Championships, U25 in Northern Ireland December 5-9, 2022.

Angel was born and raised in San Diego. He is the youngest of three children, with an older brother, Javier Jr., and his sister, Natalya, who also bowls. Angel was intrigued by the sport as he and his mom always walked by the Coronado Lawn Bowling green on the way to and from the park. They found out that the Coronado LBC offered Twilight Bowling which was free and open to the public for all ages. Having only seen adults on the green, Angel’s family was hesitant at first, but they were warmly greeted by President and Vice President, Berie and Bob Grobe, who made them feel welcomed.

Angel first picked up his bowl at the age of 7, after his family participated in the Twilight Open Bowling at Coronado LBC. Nowadays, you can find Angel on most Saturdays at the club bowling. He also travels to other bowling greens in Southern California for tournaments with his dad. Angel considers this club his extended family and he’s made so many great memories on the green. Angel’s achievements to-date are quite impressive:

Winning a tournament with his sister and friend that his dad organized while introducing this sport to the community – local businesses, the police & fire departments and even the Navy SEALs

Becoming an official member of the Coronado LBC and Bowls USA at the age of 16

Becoming the youngest Bowls USA Coach in the United States

Receiving Supershot recognition in a club social game on his 17 th birthday with his mom and sister

Introducing the sport to his school, Coronado High School, and having them acknowledge lawn bowls as a sport for PE credit with the help of the Coronado LBC President, Berie Grobe.

Best wishes to Angel, who will be headed out to Northern Ireland, proudly wearing the Team USA uniform.

