Vote Centers Open for November General Election

You don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote in person. Voters can take advantage of early voting at 39 vote centers starting Saturday, Oct. 29. The centers are around the county and will be open daily. You can visit any vote center around the county. Find a location near you at sdvote.com.

The Coronado Public Library Winn Room is a local vote center. It will be open from October 29 to November 7 from 8 am to 5 pm, and on Election Day, November 8, from 7 am to 8 pm.

Vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. You can:

Vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

Voters can use a touch screen to make their selections on ballot marking devices. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot with their selections. The voter can review the ballot and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Voters can still mark their ballot from home. Be sure to sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes or vote centers. Or return your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service as long as it’s postmarked by Nov. 8.

If you’ve already returned your mail ballot, you can confirm when it was received by the Registrar’s office at sdvote.com or you can track it through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.

Learn more about voting in the Nov. Statewide General Election at sdvote.com, call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.





