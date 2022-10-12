Sharp Coronado Reaches Major Milestone; Golf Tournament Success

Thursday, October 13, 2022
Another ENVISION milestone as the Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care at Sharp Coronado Hospital crossed the $14 million mark toward our goal of $18 million. The campaign has received several gifts and pledges during September and continues with great support following the opening of the Sherrie and Ron Auen Intensive Care Unit.

The inspiration behind ENVISION.

One unified health care system, serving everyone in our community. At Sharp, we’re investing in the medical innovation, advanced learning facilities and compassionate care that will improve lives today and for generations to come.

Coronado Hospital Foundation annual golf tournament a great success 

The weather was picture perfect and the golfers were full of energy and excitement for Coronado Hospital Foundation’s 12th Annual Golf Tournament on September 16. We are pleased to share that our tournament committee exceeded its fundraising goal and raised more than $270,000 for Coronado’s Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care.

We are so grateful to our Title Sponsor, The Auen Foundation, to the Sharp Coronado Hospital Medical Staff, to our Lead Contractor Sponsor Swinerton Builders, and all the tournament sponsors, donors, underwriters, golfers, golf committee members, and our day of event volunteers for making the day a success. Special thank you and kudos to tournament chairs Carol Sommer and Judy Weisman, Susan Stone, tournament director Sandy Gross and the entire team of staff and volunteers.

