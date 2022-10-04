Ready for Halloween? We’ve scoured the Halloween happenings in Coronado and the greater San Diego area to bring you the best of the best for the fall holiday. This year, Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family—an epic, can’t-miss Halloween event.

HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 pm and begins with a Trick-or-Treat trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from the various Trick-or-Treat locations throughout the resort.

Gardens themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.

Executive Chef Jesse Llapitan will present a selection of festive food options, including Spaghetti and Eyeballs. For the 21+ grown-up goblins, the hotel will feature spooky specialty Halloween cocktails, including a Witches Brew, Candy Corn Martini, and a Pumpkin Old Fashioned.

Starting at 8 pm, catch Movies by the Bay Halloween-style with a complimentary screening of a classic Halloween movie in the hotel’s ballroom. Enjoy popcorn, movie candy, and drinks available for purchase during the film. Chairs are provided.

Reservations for HalLOEWSween and the Trick-or-Treat Trail are not required. All events will take place at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, which is located at 4000 Coronado Bay Rd., Coronado, CA 92118. Event parking is offered at a reduced rate of $5 for self-parking and $10 for valet parking.

For more information, please contact the hotel at 619-424-4000.





