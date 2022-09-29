Coronado High School NJROTC Cadets Host 13 High Schools at Neptune Olympics

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The Coronado High School award-winning NJROTC (Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps) Islander Company was host to 13 schools from San Diego and Orange County at its annual Neptune Olympics event on September 17th at Crown Cove on Silver Strand.

“We had over 250 cadets competing and having a great time. A lot of the instructors told me their kids will be talking about this event for a long time. Many have never seen or hardly ever get to the ocean, so it was a special day for them,” said CHS Naval Science Instructor Thomas Hellwig.

The CHS cadets planned and executed the entire event, “It was a good experience in leadership and they did an amazing job,” said the program’s Senior Naval Science Instructor, William Nesbitt. “Our cadets represented CHS very well and they were very engaged and helpful to everyone throughout,” added Hellwig.

The Neptune Olympics is held annually and is a fun competition that builds camaraderie among the units and helps develop teamwork. Holding the event early in the school year is an opportunity to bond with other teams in a fun way before some of the more competitive drill and academic events throughout the year. The atmosphere was one of friendly but determined competition as cadets raced and competed in and on the water and beach.

The JROTC team from Ramona won the overall competition with Coronado a close second. Rialto High School came the furthest distance for the day-long event. Programs represented at the Olympics were from Corona; Lutheran; Paloma Valley; Rialto; Point Loma; Pacifica; Orange Glen; Ramona; Murrieta Mesa; West Valley; Troy; Grossmont; Coronado.

