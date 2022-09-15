Coronado Floral Association Welcomes Its 101st Year with a New Board of Directors and Blooming Ideas

The Coronado Floral Association (CFA), one of the longest standing clubs on the island, announced its appointment of their 2022-2023 Board of Directors.

CFA President Sara Stillman said, “It is an absolute privilege to lead the Coronado Flower Show into its 101st year and help the CFA maintain its legacy as one of Coronado’s longest running and most beloved traditions. One of our primary goals, in addition to producing the annual show in April, is to promote and encourage the beautification of Coronado through the love, use, and appreciation of flowers.”

Stillman says she looks forward to the community involvement that the Coronado Flower Show in April 2023 will bring, in addition to meeting all the wonderful volunteers and attendees that this treasured tradition attracts. The CFA welcomed over 7,000 visitors under the tents for the 100th show this past April and is hopeful that they will see the same level of enthusiasm for next year’s show.

The boots on the ground effort to produce the 101st Flower show is headed by the Coronado Flower Show Committee Chair, Jessica Mushovic, who is also the CFA’s Vice President. With the show’s planning well underway, Mushovic and her committee plan to usher in new elements to reflect and incorporate a broadening interest while still honoring traditions of the past.

Mushovic says, “I appreciate being part of something with such deep roots and hope to make our predecessors proud, as they provided a strong foundation over the last 100 years.”

In addition to CFA members, our board includes representation from Crown Garden club, Coronado Woman’s Club, Coronado Junior Woman’s club, and the Bridge and Bay Garden club, highlighting the importance that by working together we can accomplish great things.

2022-2023 Board Members

President – Sara Stillman

Vice President & Flower Show Chair – Jessica Mushovic

Parliamentarian – Natalie Falletta

Secretary – Becky Hubbard

Treasurer & Finance Chair – Lisa Daniels

Communications Chair – Stephanie Clegg

Membership Chair – Sam Bey

Technology Chair – Lina Pei

1922 Club Co-Chairs – Colby Freer and Sam Bey

Board of Directors: Kathy Fink and Pearl Syzmanski (Coronado Woman’s Club), Suzie Heap (Crown Garden Club), Sandy Short (Bridge and Bay Garden Club), and Jennifer Stein (Coronado Junior Woman’s Club).

Off the heels of their first hugely successful social event, a flower arranging class with Kara’s Flowers hosted at The Henry on September 7, the CFA plans on hosting monthly social events with floral themes ranging from herbal infused cocktails, holiday centerpieces, wreaths, and more. The next event, a succulent pumpkin class, will take place on October 25, 2022. Tickets range from $60-$75 depending on membership. Buy tickets here.

Membership Chair Samantha Bey says, “With the success of the first event, there is a clear interest and excitement for connection among flower lovers in Coronado. I invite all floral and garden enthusiasts to find a home with us at the CFA.”

About CFA

Coronado Floral Association (CFA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community service organization dedicated to enriching lives through education in, and showcasing of, flowers, plants, and gardens. The mission of CFA is to encourage and foster knowledge of horticulture, promote the love and use of flowers, encourage community beautification, and produce the Annual Coronado Flower Show. The Coronado Flower Show, a spring tradition since 1922 is the 2nd largest tented flower show in the U.S. and the largest on the West Coast.

Coronado Floral Association

P.O. Box 180188

Coronado, CA 92118

