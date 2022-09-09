Friday, September 9, 2022
Labor Day Fire Department Emergency Responses

Submitted by Coronado Firefighters Association

Labor Day was another busy day for the Coronado Firefighters. We want to thank all our surrounding agencies for their continued service to the Coronado community. With 20 calls for service in 12 hours:

  • San Diego Engine 7 (6 responses)
  • Federal Fire Medic 92 (3 responses)Im
  • perial Beach Engine 39
  • Falck Ambulance Medic 4, Medic 11, Medic 7, Medic 30, & BLS 10
  • American Medical Response Medic 418, & Medic 243

All dispatched for assistance to the community.

The number of calls for service responded to by the Coronado Firefighters has steadily increased by 174% since 2005, with 2021 being the highest year on record, while the number of our daily Coronado Firefighters has remained unchanged during the same time period. Thank you to our neighboring agencies for helping to keep our community safe.

September 4th – Federal Medic 92
September 3rd – Federal Medic 92 (4 responses), San Diego Fire Engine 7, Engine 11, Falck Medic 18
August 26th – Federal Medic 92 (2 responses), San Diego Fire Engine 11, American Medical Response Medic 417
August 22nd – San Diego Fire Engine 7, Falck Medic 30
August 20th – Federal Medic 92 (2 responses), San Diego Engine 7, Falck Medic 24
August 16th – Federal Medic 92

If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

 

Submitted by Coronado Firefighters Association

 

 



