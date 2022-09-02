19th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Raises Record-Breaking $475,000 for Hospice Homes

Last weekend, Sharp HospiceCare held its 19th Annual Benefit Regatta. The Benefit Dinner was held at the Hotel del Coronado on Friday, Aug. 26, and the Regatta was held the following day at the Coronado Yacht Club. Both events drew 600 guests each. The fundraiser raised a record-breaking $475,000, the most raised since the Regatta’s inception in 2003.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, Saturday’s Regatta featured 50 sailboat racers. Guests boarded 43 yachts to view the race from San Diego Bay.

Racer Neil Senturia won the Regatta with his race boat Leverage. He was also the winner in the first Sharp HospiceCare Regatta held in 2003. Neil has competed in every race since then, and is the only racer to win four times. Other winners include Rick Schuldt with the race boat M2, and Jon Sanchioli with the race boat Conquest. Competitors from the Regatta will have a chance to compete in the 2023 Hospice Regattas National Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.

The weekend festivities support Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program, which offers a unique environment for patients with a life-limiting illness, to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting. A highlight from Friday evening’s dinner included a heartfelt speech from Regatta Honorary Chair Lori Moore.

Lori and her family, founders of the Cushman Foundation, shared their appreciation for hospice with a generous financial gift toward Sharp HospiceCare’s newest hospice home being built in Poway. The home, slated to open within the next two years, has been named Moore MountainView Hospice Home in honor of Lori.

To date, Sharp HospiceCare’s fundraising efforts have led to the completion of three homes in the neighborhoods of La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita. Moore MountainView will be the fourth Sharp HospiceCare hospice home built.

Source: Sharp Hospital





