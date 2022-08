Thanks to Tony Perri for this compilation of his favorite Coronado nature scenes set to original music from his brother Russell Perri. What a gorgeous and calming way to relax and unwind. Russell is visiting Coronado through the end of September and will be performing in town. We’ll be sure to add his performances to our calendar of events.

