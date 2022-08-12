Elizabeth Mary (Schall) Mancuso (1953-2022)

In Loving Memory

Elizabeth Mary (Schall) Mancuso

April 8, 1953 – April 14, 2022

Elizabeth (Liz) Mary Mancuso passed away in her Phoenix, AZ home on May 14, 2022 after a short illness. She was 69 years old.

Liz was born in Traverse City, MI and grew up in Coronado, CA. She graduated from Coronado High School in 1971, and with a BA in Education and Library Science from Northern Arizona University in 1975. She also earned an MA in Language Arts from Arizona State University. Liz taught elementary and middle school with the Peoria School District in Glendale, AZ from 1975 until her retirement in 2013.

She is survived by her husband Steve Mancuso of Phoenix, AZ., her son, Nicolas Arle of San Diego, CA, and was proceeded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Schall, of Coronado, CA. Her surviving brothers include Bill, Chris, and David Schall of Hypoluxo, FL, Dallas, TX, and San Marcos, CA respectively. She is also survived by three stepsons, Steve, Timm and Joey Mancuso.

Liz was an artistic and creative spirit who loved her family, teaching, southwestern design and décor, sewing, Jimmy Buffet concerts, Coronado Beach, Hawaii, her Wrangler Jeep, riding Harleys with her husband and making homemade gifts. She was much loved by family, friends, co-workers, and students. She moved on from this life, but will forever be in our hearts.

A private Celebration of Live Memorial will be held August 20, 2022, at the Phoenix, AZ Desert View Bible Church.

Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth Mary Mancuso’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Az 85014.





