CUSD Offers New Breakfast Program for All Students

Summer break is coming to a close and the Coronado Unified School District will be back in session soon (the first day of school is Thursday, August 25). As everyone is preparing for the new school year it’s helpful to know that CUSD will be establishing a new breakfast program.

Following the expanded Universal Meals Program, California will be the first state to endow free nutritious filled breakfast and lunches to all students. Indeed, this is for all students, no qualification, economic status or application process needed. All four CUSD schools will be equipped with the new program.

The menu prioritizes whole grain, protein, fresh fruit, and milk to choose from. In addition, local and organic produce is used. There are no fillers, by products, or textured vegetable protein. Only 100% beef and chicken will be served.

Charity Campbell, who is a Registered Dietitian, is the Director of Child Nutrition Services for CUSD. She explains that all the food served within CUSD is made specifically for the school district. Thus, a child enjoying cereal from CUSD will be consuming less sugar compared to the average store bought cereal.

Campbell makes it clear that it is the goal that students to be well nourished to best support their chance at academic success. The most important meal of the day should not be neglected. This new breakfast program for the 2022-23 school year aims to open the door for better wellness within the community and beyond.

For additional information, visit the CUSD website.





