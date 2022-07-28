Gerri Machin Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Submitted by Gerri Machin

I am running for Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board. I am a retired public school teacher, wife, mother and grandmother. After spending over a year attending CUSD School Board meetings as a concerned CUSD parent, I believe effective governing is possible despite societal divisions. As a board trustee, I will engage in informed debate and reasoned decision-making before the public. The important work of governance includes budgeting, planning, internal policy making, managing the Superintendent, and communicating with the public. I will strive to be a Board member to whom every mother, father, and grandparent can comfortably approach.

Gerri Machin





