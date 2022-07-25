Pilialoha Estall Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Pilialoha Estall

I am honored to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council – “Representing Community!”

I am running because I want to support, protect and preserve Coronado, its residents, and community members!

Once two islands, now a tied island connected to the mainland by a tombolo (sandy isthmus), Coronado Island is home to exceptional outdoor recreation, beautiful family-friendly beaches, and one of the most magnificent historic hotels in the nation. A steadfast community, diverse in its residents, our dedication and support for the youth and its military is our heart! With ‘The Islander’ spirit and top-rated schools, it is one of the best places to raise a family! I am running because I am passionate about preserving the “Why We Love Coronado!” The ‘Crown City’ with the ‘Crown of Bohemia Hibiscus’ as its city flower (the inspiration for my logo – and the campaign has two yard signs to choose from or supporters can have both), we have the largest tented flower show in the nation and one of the best public golf courses in the state!

As a mother above all, if elected, my dedication is to our youth, while also ensuring the community has the adult and aging services/programs available they need. As a 4th generation ‘Coronadan,’ my passion is to preserve ‘Our Community’ for current and future generations.

I promise to work diligently in maintaining and prioritizing public safety! While staying on top of influx, continuing a fiscally conservative budget, and helping all generations, including the sandwich generation caregiver! With a Master’s in Global Leadership and Educational Sciences from University of San Diego, and a B.A. in Environmental Studies from UC Santa Barbara, and working towards my doctorate in Public Policy, I have the knowledge and experience to serve the public. I will work steadfast on community needs, with a dedication to preserving our community and its history! As well as passionately working with coalitions for the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis and testing issues. Working collaboratively locally, nationally, and internationally, to ensure our beaches are not continuously closed until 2023 for our residents, military and visitors.

My background is strong and robust, working on military contracts for SAIC as a liaison for Washington, D.C., Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association and elevating organizations in need, such as Southern Caregiver Resource Center. In addition, very early on in my career, I was the San Diego Campaign Manager for NRDC, saving the last natural Pacific Gray Whale breeding ground in San Ignacio, Baja California Sur. With the support and endorsement of local and national advocates and organizations such as Mark J. Spalding, President of The Ocean Foundation in Washington, D.C., and Amy Forsythe, PAO US Navy, I have the knowledge and skillset to protect what we hold dear. In addition to recently having a full-service marketing and production company and a PR agency, I work hard to help those who need help and visibility most. I passionately work on vital local, state, and national campaigns for public health & safety, youth development, mental health, the arts, adult & aging services, food and water protection and conservation, and pediatric cancer research.

I have the due diligence and servant leadership it takes!

As a community servant leader, I have the broad in-depth and full-scope experience and public policy bandwidth to help protect and preserve ‘Our Community!’ To serve the Coronado community, as s city council member, it is a non-partisan position I take seriously, to genuinely listen and serve everyone.

I promise to serve with dedication, diligence, and humility!

With Humble Gratitude,

Please Elect Pilialoha Estall for Coronado City Council

“Representing Community”

Public Safety

Traffic & Congestion

Preservation

Parks & Recreation

Adult & Aging Services

Youth Development

To support, request a sign, and donate:

Visit: pilialohaestall.com

Email: [email protected]

Campaign supporting and benefitting organizations:

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF)

Safe Harbor Coronado

Navy – Marine Corps Relief Society

Crown Town Foundation

Rady Children’s Hospital – Coronado Auxiliary

Coronado Flower Association

Coronado Band & Choir Boosters

Community Involvement:

Coronado Schools Foundation – Board Member & Volunteer of the Year

Rady Children’s Hospital – Coronado Auxiliary – Board Member & Turkey Trot Chair

Coronado Band & Choir Boosters – Board Member (Coronado Artisans Alley)

Coronado Flower Association – Board Member (Coronado Flower Show)

Crown Classic Golf Tournament – Founder (Benefits Safe Harbor Coronado & Coronado Schools Foundation)

Coronado Holiday Songs – Founder (Benefits Coronado Schools Foundation)

Coronado’s Talent – Volunteer (Event Production)

Writer – Coronado Times Newspaper

Upcoming Campaign Event at Emerald C Gallery, August 23, 2022, 5-9pm

