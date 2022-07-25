Five Must-Haves For Your First Apartment

For many people, graduating from college means moving into their first apartment or home. While you may have stayed in dorms for your entire collegiate experience or lived with roommates after your first year, transitioning to your own apartment is a big deal, but one that should be celebrated! University life is hard, and one of the main lessons it teaches you is how to make it on your own. While you may have gotten over feeling homesick after your first couple of months in school, that doesn’t mean you don’t want your first place to feel cozy and just like home. Thankfully, adding the right essentials into your design makes it easy to feel like your apartment is your sanctuary.

Go Green!

While we all understand the importance of living a “greener” lifestyle by making more sustainable choices, you should literally go green in your first apartment by decorating with houseplants. Not only are houseplants a natural touch of beauty in your home, but they also provide health benefits. Many species of plants are fantastic at purifying the air in your home. If you have curious pets that are likely to get into your potted plants, ensure you’re decorating with houseplants that aren’t toxic to them.

Lighting is Key

Depending on what your dormitory was like, you may have been the subject of harsh overhead lighting. Even if you could avoid it in your college dorm or apartment, you certainly had to endure it during in-person learning in class. You know how much lighting can make or break a selfie, but it also can make or break your mood. Even if your apartment comes with overhead, lamps are where it’s at. Investing in beautiful floor and table lamps will give your first apartment a mature feel, not to mention set the tone for whatever you’re doing at home. Low lighting is perfect for a cozy night, whereas more lighting is excellent for deep cleaning or hosting a dinner. Take control of the atmosphere with lamps from classic brass to more modern styles.

Stay Organized

When you were still living at home, you likely got used to your mom or dad keeping your home neat, clean, and organized. Well, you’re out on your own and want to prove to yourself that you can keep a tidy and healthy home. Install organizing racks in places where it will benefit you. Keep your spices organized and easily accessible with a beautiful spice rack. Short on closet space? Install shelves to keep your platform shoes and heels organized and in good condition. Most apartments have smaller bathrooms, so keeping your towels and toiletries in order is necessary. While installing these items takes some work up front, they make your life infinitely easier.

Original Art

When we’re younger and aren’t quite sure of our personal style, posters and prints are the more thoughtful and more affordable way to go. Now that you’re in your own place, you want it to reflect who you are and that you’re maturing. Investing in original art is one of the best things you can do. Not only does most art provide a return on your investment, but they’re also a classic look that conveys the message you’re likely going for. Budgets vary by individual, but even for those with a limited amount of money, original works can be found in local coffee shops, farmer’s markets, or online. Once you find the style of art that resonates with you, start collecting.

Beauty Sleep

Even though you’re young, you still can’t burn the candle at both ends. This may be the first time you’ll have to wake up and head to the office every day. You want to make sure you’re investing in the highest quality mattress and bed linens you can afford for your new place. On top of providing a better aesthetic, nice linens and bed frames support your health on multiple levels—improved mood and spine alignment being the main ones.

Moving into your first place is exciting; you know you’re going to make many memories in your first apartment, as well as try your hand at decorating a space that’s all your own. Knock things out of the park by adding the above-mentioned essentials to your shopping list. Congratulations!





