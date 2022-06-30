John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by John Duncan

I am proud to announce my candidacy for City Council. Having raised my four children in Coronado, I greatly appreciate the culture of Coronado and the distinctive small businesses, historic homes, and welcoming community. I am compelled to run for office to help preserve and protect Coronado.

I am an attorney with over 25 years of experience in business, finance, asset management and real estate law. I am a strong believer in public service and giving back to the community. In 2020, I was appointed to serve on the Coronado Civil Service Commission and recently was elected Chair of the Commission. From 2016 to 2019, I served on Coronado’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, including a term as Vice Chair. I volunteered in Coronado for a decade coaching youth sports and serving on Boards.

I am a Director on the Board of the Coronado Historical Association and serve as Chair of multiple Committees. I enjoy working with the amazing Coronado citizens who focus on preservation of Coronado’s history through lectures, exhibits and activities such as the annual Historic Home Tour. I have preserved and ushered numerous properties through the Historical Resource Commission to designation as Coronado Historical Resources.

I am dedicated to the safety of our community. I am a Director on the Board of the FBI San Diego Citizens Alumni Academy and serve as Chair of the Governance and the Academy Committees. For my service, this year I received recognition from the Special Agent in Charge of FBI San Diego which stated, “Your dedication is above and beyond and it is individuals like you who help the FBI in meeting our mission…I have included my SAC coin as a recognition of your excellence and leadership.” I attended the Coronado Citizen’s Police Academy in 2016, as well as the FBI Citizens Academy in 2017.

I received my BA in Political Science from the University of Southern California, and Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law, having served as the Constitutional Law Chair on the Appellate Moot Court Board. I have been a managing partner of both small and large law firms, including building a law firm from a few attorneys to over 100 attorneys in 10 states. I have negotiated multi-million dollar business deals and legal settlements.

I am a strong advocate to preserve as much local control as possible. We must fight to stop outside agencies from implementing unreasonable impositions on Coronado such as massive housing increases in Coronado’s dense community. We must work to resolve Coronado’s traffic congestion and improve safety. We must continue the fight to keep Coronado beaches safe from sewage contamination.

My wife Peggy and I met in law school and we have been married for 24 years. We are proud parents of four children. Connor is a rising junior and Presidential and National Merit Scholar at USC. Our wonderful triplets, Emma, Tara and Colin, are rising juniors in high school with a passion for academics, sports, music and volunteer work.

I am committed to preserving Coronado for future generations. We are facing issues that require a complex understanding of the law, finance and assets, combined with the dedication to listen to and fight for our community. I am a hard worker who has the necessary skills and experience to represent you. Thank you for your consideration.

www.DuncanForCoronado.com

[email protected]

John Duncan





