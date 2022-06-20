Ms. Mariah’s Music Offering In-Home Piano, Voice, and Guitar Lessons This Summer

Last weekend, about 60 Coronado students participated in a Spring Music Recital at Emerald C Gallery. Performances were held at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm.

Mariah Gillespie, founder of Ms. Mariah’s Music, opened the music school in 2015, ditching the corporate world of Qualcomm to pursue her passions in music education. As a pianist and harpist, Mariah served as the Arts Education Commissioner for the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission, and also served as Chair of the Music Committee for the Coronado Rotary Club. She has since grown the music school to include voice, guitar, and even percussion lessons.

The “little blue house,” located at 505 Orange Avenue, was home base for Ms. Mariah’s Music until October 2021, when it closed its doors after the owner decided to tear it down. So now, the teacher comes to you!

The music school has students ranging from age three to 83, with weekly 15, 30, 45, or 60-minute lessons. Eight teachers with a variety of backgrounds and experiences travel to students’ homes, and there are plenty of performance opportunities through Coronado’s Public Piano Program, music recitals, talent shows, state competitions, Piano Pizza Parties, and more. Zoom lessons are also available.

Did you know that playing music has more positive impact on the brain than any other human activity? Exposure to music and music instruction accelerates the brain development of young children in the areas responsible for language development, sound, reading skill and speech perception. Musicians use different parts of their brains, more of their brains and more parts of their brains simultaneously to complete tasks.

So what do you have to lose? The first lesson is free!

Contact: Mariah Gillespie

[email protected]

www.msmariahsmusic.com

Congratulations to all students that performed in the Spring Music Recitals!

Alexandria Malo

Aly Arevalo

Aniella Orgill

Ashlyn Viani

Athena Carey

Atticus and Oliver Farrier

Beth Hayes

Edie Alicandri

Ella Holman

Ellie, Katie, and Abby King

Evre Atrim

Grace and Alice Dalton

Gwenevere Smith

Henry Monroe

Jack and Hendrix Deaver

Jack Cahoon

Jadon Foy

Jake and Isabel Emme

Kai, Brady, and Eva Gardner

Keira Sardiello

Lumen and Jack DiBiase

Madden Pederziani-Cole

Maddie Sepahdari

Maddox and Lincoln Preston

Madelyn and Dane McFadden

Molly Iwashita

Natalie Barnett

Oliver Surdykowski

Reagan Tsengn

Russ and Rhett Richardson

Sidney, Florence, and Macsen Fox

Sofia Anaya

Sofia and Isabelle Cattaneo

Sydney Skye McRae

Tidyn Zuloaga

Tommy Herrick

Trey Canete

Vera and Josephine Dao

Whitney Kerns





