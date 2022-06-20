Monday, June 20, 2022
Coronado’s 4th of July Parade – Opportunities to Win Exclusive Viewing Seats

By Managing Editor

Fourth of July will be here before we know it!

Have you put up your flags and bunting and entered the First Annual 4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest? Applications must be received by Friday, June 24 and judging will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, 2022.

The winner will receive 10 grandstand tickets for a covered-seating area from which to watch the parade, with additional prizes possible.

Learn more and get the entry form here

For a chance at a Grand Prize of a 15’x15′ VIP Viewing Area at the parade, enter Coronado Fourth of July’s annual opportunity drawing. No purchase is required to enter, but suggested donation for entries is 1 for $20, 3 for $50, and 7 for $100. There is no online entry, but you can download the entry form to print at coronadofourthofjuly.com/drawing.

 

For all the details on Coronado’s Independence Day celebrations, visit our dedicated 4th of July page here:  coronadotimes.com/4th

 

 

 



