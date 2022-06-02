Coronado’s Tommy Rudowicz and Wyatt Riebe Earn Rank of Eagle Scout, Ceremony Held on USS Anchorage

Coronado has two more Eagle Scouts! On May 21, 2022, two 16-year-old CHS Sophomores, Tommy Rudowicz and Wyatt Riebe officially celebrated their achievement of Eagle Scout during a ceremony aboard the USS Anchorage in San Diego.

Tommy Rudowicz – Scouting History

Scout: June 5, 2017

Tenderfoot: September 11, 2017

Second Class: February 26, 2018

First Class: April 9, 2018

Star Scout: September 10, 2018

Life Scout: September 23, 2019

Eagle Scout: December 18, 2021

Firem’n Chit, Totin Chip, Mile Swim Award, Stand UP Paddleboarding Award, Kayaking Award, BSA Cyber Chip Award, Boy Scout Nova Award – Start Your Engines and Order of the Arrow

Camped: 24 nights

Hiked: 73 miles

Service: 55.5 hours

Tommy Rudowicz: Merit Badges:

Astronomy First Aid

Camping Life Saving

Canoeing Oceanography

Cit in the Comm Orienteering

Cit in the Nation Personal Fitness

Cit in the World Per Management

Communication Small – Boat Sailing

Cooking Sports

Disabilities Awareness Swimming

Emer Prep Truck Transportation

Enviro Science Wilderness Survival

Family Life

Fire Safety

Leadership Positions:

Assistant Senior Patrol Leader

Patrol Leader

Service Project:

For my Eagle Scout project, I worked with kids in the troop to fix-up the sailboats on the Coronado High School Sailing Team. For years the boats had no maintenance done to them, and they were in serious need for work to be done. With the help of my fellow scouts, I planned and organized the sanding, buffing, and waxing of the bottom of the boats, as well as the fixing of broken parts inside the boats. This project benefited not only the current High School Sailing Team, but also the team that is to come.

Memorable Events:

Throughout my entire scouting career, there have been two memorable events that stand out, the Wilderness Survival merit badge camp out and the Cherry Valley summer camp. The Wilderness Survival merit badge camp out took place at the Mataguay scout ranch and was the first big camp out that I had ever been on. On the campout I had learned about the freedom I had been given through scouting as well as the joy camping brings. Cherry Valley on the other hand was additionally memorable, but for a different reason. Cherry Valley was one of the first times I had been away from home for longer than 1 or 2 days, and it was the first time I want over direct adult supervision. I was able to choose what I wanted to do and was held to my own personal standard..

Personal Statement:

My father, grandpa, and two of my uncles are all Eagle Scouts. Growing up I would hear stories about how fun boy scouts is, and how it teaches valuable life lessons. Of course I would want to join Boy Scouts after that, and I am happy I did. I have learned how to be a leader and a good friend, and have additionally been taught valuable life skills through merit badges. Now that I have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, I can look back and appreciate everything that boat scouts provides to people in the program. I recommend all kids thinking about joining scouting to join, so that they can learn valuable life skills, make lasting connections, and learn to be a leader.

Wyatt Riebe – Scouting History:

Scout December 9, 2017

Tenderfoot March 19, 2018

Second Class July 14, 2018

First Class September 10, 2018

Star Scout February 16, 2019

Life Scout September 26, 2019

Eagle Scout October 13, 2021

Challenge Coins: 2

First ever awarded by Dr. Mullins

Last ever awarded by Scout Master Turo

Camped: 29 nights

Hiked: 71 miles

Service: 96 hours

Merit Badges:

Canoeing Model Design & Building Sculpture

Cit in the Comm Nuclear Science Small – Boat Sailing

Cit in the Nat Oceanography Snow Sports

Cit in the World Orienteering Sustainability

Communication Personal Fitness Swimming

Cooking Per Management Truck Trans

Disabilities Awareness Plumbing White Water Rafting

Emer Prep Public Health Wilderness Survival

Enviro Science Radio

Family Life Railroading

Fire Safety Robotics

First Aid Scholarship

Leadership Positions:

Senior Patrol Leader

Den Chief

Service Project:

For my Eagle Scout project, I drove up to Lake Tahoe to Mr. Stephen Wampler‘s summer camp for children with disabilities and rebuilt a wheelchair accessible ramp as well as a patio area for one of the numerous cabins at his camp. Considering that it snows upwards of 10 feet every winter, the wooden ramps/deck go under heavy environmental pressures. Nail heads and boards were deteriorating and sticking out in jagged directions. With the resources I had available during the heat of Covid, I was able to plan, organize, execute this big task. We started with the replacement of the deteriorating boards, removed over 1000 nails, to be replaced with 1300 screws, and the hardest part of the job was the replacement of the 13 foot support beams for the ramp. This ramp/patio will benefit the camp for many years to come and grant access to those in need of a wheelchair to the cabin.

Memorable Events:

One of my most vivid memories within my Scouting career was at summer camp Cherry Valley. I was out on a canoe with assistant Scoutmaster Williams. I was wide eyed looking out of our canoe at all the various fish. We had come up on a fish boil, which at the time, had no idea it exist. I immediately jumped to the other side of in the canoe and rocked the boat very unsteadily. Mr. Williams had about lost his mind! I thought it was a super funny experience… do not think he thinks the same! Another fond memory that I have took place at Balboa scout camp. This was one of my very first campouts within Scouting. Cole Mullins was one of the older scouts on this camp out. You can imagine little me seeing big Cole Mullins saying he is going to sleep in a hammock. He was like Superman to me! Come to find out the next morning, I find that cool in the middle of the night was too cold and slept in his dad‘s truck. Cole remains to be an idle for me in Scouting, And I hope I had a chance to beat that for another scout in the troop.

Personal Statement:

When I was a little waterpolo stud in the sixth grade, me and one of my best friends, Lucas Reynolds, join Scouting. It was such a small thing at the time, I would go to meetings, have fun, go on camp outs, hikes, community service projects. Now, it is one of the biggest parts of my life, this ceremony is to award me the greatest honor I have received in my life. To all the young boys in the crowd, I would definitely recommend joining scouts, it will shape you into being a good man. The life lessons, leadership skills, friendships made in scouting are something that you will not find anywhere else in life.

Congratulations to Eagle Scouts Tommy Rudowicz and Wyatt Riebe!





