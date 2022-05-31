It’s Time to Vote for the 2022 Coronado Canine Mayor!

PAWS of Coronado is excited to announce the 2022 Canine Mayoral elections have officially kicked off. Caninedidates are either Coronado residents or have been adopted from PAWS of Coronado. This event started in 2010 and this year we are looking to name our seventh Paw-litician. Voting will close on Thursday, June 23 at 10 pm. Each vote is $1 and goes to support the animals at PAWS of Coronado to include medical care.

Come meet and shake the paws of the Paw-liticians running this Saturday, June 4th from 1 to 4 pm at the Coronado Ferry Landing. You can vote while you are there or online at https://pawsofcoronado.org/newsandevents/. You can also stop by the Coronado Tasting Room & Vom Fass, they will be donating 10% of all sales for the day to PAWS in support of these caninedidates.

The winner will serve as Coronado’s Canine Mayor for a two-year maximum term (2022-2024), runners up will be members of the Canine City Council. While the competition will be ruff, the winner will have some BIG paws to fill. We will have to wait and see who that canine will be. PAWS of Coronado thanks all the caninedidates, their campaign managers, and the community for your support!





