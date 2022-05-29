Sunday, May 29, 2022
Old Goats Kids Who Care Honor Local Heroes

By Managing Editor

While they’ve long been honoring our local first responders, this past Friday evening, the Old Goats Kids Who Care continued their tradition of thanking people for their good deeds  with deliveries of tasty desserts and hero awards to some local heroes.

After meeting at Little Frenchies to pick up the donated desserts, the Kids set off to honor Amy Haines and Jean McKey for their efforts to collect food and clothing and provide transportation for Ukrainian refugees.

Next they headed to the home of Mary Danaher Sikes who is helping and housing Afghani refugees.

 

 

 

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

