Old Goats Kids Who Care Honor Local Heroes

While they’ve long been honoring our local first responders, this past Friday evening, the Old Goats Kids Who Care continued their tradition of thanking people for their good deeds with deliveries of tasty desserts and hero awards to some local heroes.

After meeting at Little Frenchies to pick up the donated desserts, the Kids set off to honor Amy Haines and Jean McKey for their efforts to collect food and clothing and provide transportation for Ukrainian refugees.

Next they headed to the home of Mary Danaher Sikes who is helping and housing Afghani refugees.





