A Message from CUSD: School Safety Response

From Superintendent Karl Mueller

Good Afternoon, CUSD Community,

After the tragic events yesterday we have understandably had a number of inquiries from concerned parents. The safety of every single person in our district is our priority.

In addition to our School Resource Officer, we will have increased police presence in the morning and afternoon at all school sites for the duration of the week. We are fortunate to have a strong partnership and ongoing collaboration with the Coronado Police Department on coordinating best safety practices and site security.

All of our school sites have comprehensive School Site Safety Plans. These plans are completed and updated annually by school administrators and School Site Council. They include protocols and procedures for Incident Command Systems, Emergency Response Teams, First Aid Supplies, Emergency Drill Reports, Lockdowns, and key emergency planning components.

Each school has a single entry point and all other gates and entrances remain locked or monitored while students are on campus. In 2018 CUSD implemented the Raptor System which checks and tracks all non-staff or student individuals on campus. All visitors and guests must check-in through the single entry point and are logged into the security system. In addition, we have cameras at each site, and classrooms are equipped with ‘Lock Bloks’ on their doors.

It is difficult to know how anyone will react to a traumatic event and we are aware that many students on campus today and in the coming days will be looking for support. Our principals and staff are highly visible and connected to our students, and they will respond to issues in a timely and age-appropriate manner. Our trained counseling staff is available at all school sites for students, staff, and even parents, who may be having a difficult time processing this tragedy.

If you are seeking additional resources for processing your own and/or your child’s response to yesterday’s school shooting, the following links may be helpful:

The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) tips for parents and educators to talk with children about violence

The American Psychological Association (APA) has tips for managing your own distress

Call the National Parent Helpline at 1-855-4A PARENT (1-855-427-2736) to get emotional support from a trained Advocate. They are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Helping Children Cope With Terrorism from NASP offers tips for families and educators.

Common Sense Media has suggestions on how to talk to kids about school shootings in a way that’s age-appropriate and helps them feel safe again.

Very Well Family provides open-ended questions to discuss school shootings with your child.

Please know that your child’s physical and emotional wellbeing is our priority and we are committed to working with all of our partners, especially parents, to ensure that every child feels like school is a safe place with learning, friendships, and positive relationships.

We all must continue to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something. Our We Tip reporting system allows for three easy ways to report concerns.

We will navigate this difficult time, together, as the community of Coronado Unified.

Respectfully,

Karl J. Mueller

Superintendent





